Dear Editor: We are way too lackadaisical with guns in this country and can't seem to get curbs in place.
Reckless gun use has become an all-to-normalized event. Gunplay within our pervasive gun culture is not going away anytime soon. Elections have uncertain results and will not change enough existing attitudes.
Reporting of gun abuse is frequently here today and gone tomorrow. It's the nature of news. But what if there was a national, local, or both, government-sponsored public-awareness campaign on the consequences of reckless gun use. Ones that message on billboards, posters and in all media echo chambers. We have to at least try.
Previous government campaigns were well-messaged. Remember "Think before you drink," "Just say no to drugs," tips on the negative consequences of smoking, and Smokey's, "Only you can prevent forest fires?"
Imagine a television spot of a young child, alone, contemplating the use of a gun, billboards and television ads with a periodic gun violence death tally update. Or perhaps graphic images of shootings. All captioned with, "Only you can prevent gun violence." Powerful, worth a thousand words, here today, here tomorrow.
It's past due and it will make a difference. Money well spent.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg