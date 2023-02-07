Dear Editor: Twice in the last week, the Wisconsin State Journal has published lengthy op-ed lies that blame our $31 trillion debt on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid (one by Veronique de Rugy, the other by Star Parker).
Social Security and Medicare are paid for out of current payroll taxes removed from your paychecks each month and do not contribute to the debt. Social Security is not broken. Current (baby boomer) recipients who paid an increased payroll tax in the past (a simple fix) are getting their full checks and will continue to for the next 11 years. Another simple fix — raising the cap — can solve all the remaining system problems and ensure benefits for future generations.
Younger folks cannot be tricked into believing the lie that Social Security won’t be there for them and allow their rightful benefits to be taken from them. Nor the lie they could do better investing those funds on their own, which ignores 20% stock market (and crypto) declines like last year and the cost of disability insurance that Social Security also provides.
We all need to be watchful and actively call out these (and other) lies as they occur. Democracy can no longer be a spectator sport when the benefits you all have paid for are under attack.
Mark Tyler
Sauk City