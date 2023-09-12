Dear Editor: I have been having so many problems trying to get buses around here.
I live by Williamson Street. Madison Metro has changed all the buses. To get to anything on East Washington I would have to walk almost four blocks, and I'm disabled and I can't do that. They changed the time on the Epic bus from the last bus leaving at 8:25 a.m. to now leaving at 8:12 a.m. So now it's hard for my daughter to get down there, and the buses that go down East Washington aren't even stopping at her building. It seems like since they changed the route the buses don't even want to stop at all the bus stops for fear of being late.
I have complained to Madison Metro and they said that they're going to be seeing how everything is going every 3 months. I talked to a lot of people that have to walk maybe 10 or 20 minutes to get to a bus stop. It just makes no sense. Do they even know that a lot of people have to take the bus to get to work and to get to school, or just to get around to get to the store.
I think that's why Uber and Lyft are making so much money in Madison, because no one can get to the buses.
You can go down Willy Street at Rogers and see that the bus stop still lists the number 3 the 4 and the 7, so you're standing out there thinking that you're going to be catching the number 3 or the number 4 or the number 7 and they never come by.
Kimberly Carter
Madison