Dear Editor: Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress is a rotating theatre introducing you to the innovations of the 20th century. Innovations are often met with "It'll never work," only for it to come to fruition and be hailed in the following scene.
They close reminding guests, "There's a great big beautiful tomorrow, shining at the end of every day!" This way of thinking reminds me greatly of the current debates over the merit of bus rapid transit and the Metro redesign. Naysayers may say that it is wasting money or "traumatic," but in reality it is progress unfolding in real time.
The Metro redesign is not perfect. Ensuring that everyone can have access to transit is paramount, but many miss the point of BRT itself. If we want more people to utilize transit over cars we must address the main concern of those who are apprehensive about making the switch: frequency. How can one make the conscious choice to travel to work by bus when it arrives infrequently, late, and has so many stops one's commute takes three times as long?
Cities, as they have urbanized, have realized the need to build rapid transit, with many having light rail or subways. Unfortunately, these options, while fancy and cool, cost dramatically more than BRT while providing similar service. Our city is projected to grow dramatically over the next decade and the task at hand is building transit for not only today but for the future. Ensuring reliable, fast rapid transit increases ridership and moves more people.
Another "study" or halt on this progress will only increase costs and the chance it is cancelled entirely. To be a progressive, growing city, we must boldly embrace change, address issues as they arise, and look to the great big beautiful tomorrow ahead of us.
Kirk Hoffman
Madison