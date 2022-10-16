Letters logo

Dear Editor: When I was in school, I was bullied, ignored and harassed for being a kind, compassionate person. I was even the victim of a prank by a male student who now is a police officer. Bullies are taking over and I am feeling so lost in Wisconsin.

Brad Pfaff is a decent, respectful person who cares about Wisconsin. But is he leading in the polls? Nope. Instead it seems the bullies are supporting one of their own. How can anyone vote for a person who was at the insurrection and then lies about it? How can anyone support an enemy of free libraries? How can anyone believe a man who says the election was stolen and then refuses to debate Pfaff?

Wisconsin, I think you are a state that has lost it’s soul. There is evil and it is here. As a retired school teacher, I watched the bully parents teach their bully children to inflict negative behaviors on the teaching staff. Even the administration backed these bullies, so we know who they support.

Why do I feel I am watching Wisconsin turn into an episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale?”

Deborah Diamond

Trempealeau

