Dear Editor: I am incredibly disappointed in the Landmark Commission’s recent decision to grant landmark status to the building at 1617 Sherman Ave., despite having nearly three times as many objections as approvals registered prior to the commission's vote.
The interest in preserving this building suspiciously originated when a medium-density housing development was proposed for this long-underused property. This fits the profile of a frequent tactic used by anti-development groups, and the commission’s actions unfortunately reward and encourage this approach.
I own a home about four blocks from this building, have walked past it hundreds of times in eight years, and it has never caught my eye. Its architecture is unremarkable, and after recently learning of its historic significance, I am no more interested in seeing the building preserved. In my opinion, a plaque on the new development would more than suffice.
Fighting the dual crises of climate change and housing will take moral courage and a forward — not backward — view. The landmark petition cited the building’s importance in the early credit union movement, and we should consider the democratic and progressive spirit of the credit union pioneers, who would most likely prefer to see this property leveraged for the good of the planet and the community, rather than preserved in amber in service of protecting the status quo.
I’ll be registering against landmarking 1617 Sherman Ave. when it comes before council in February, and I hope you will too.
Jeremy Cesarec
Madison