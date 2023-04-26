Dear Editor: As most Wisconsinites know, the Wisconsin Legislature is currently in the process of preparing our state’s next biennial budget. Sen. Howard Marklein, who represents Wisconsin’s 17th Senate District, is co-chair of the powerful Joint Committee on Finance.
In a recent “E-Update” from his office, Marklein stated that the budget presented by Gov. Tony Evers is, in his words, a “wish list,” and the committee will put together a “real” budget for the governor to approve. This shows that Marklein has no intention of collaborating and working together with the governor.
We, as taxpayers and voters, need to make our elected officials aware that we want a budget that works for real people, meeting real needs, such as public education, good roads and rural broadband.
Marklein has also said that of the projected $7 billion surplus currently in the state’s coffers, only about $3 billion is the “ongoing surplus for the state,” and the remaining $4 billion is one-time money. Regardless of what percentage of the surplus is ongoing and what percentage isn’t, the Legislature should earmark these “one-time funds” to invest in the future of our state for the highest return possible, such as the real needs mentioned above. Anything less is fiscally irresponsible. Giving tax breaks to wealthy individuals and big business buys votes, but does nothing to invest in the state’s future.
The governor’s “wish list” was compiled from requests received by his office from public schools, local municipalities, public universities and state agencies — the people who are on the front lines day in and day out and have suffered from the decrease in shared revenue for the past 12 years. Who knows better how to provide for the real needs of real people?
Sen. Marklein, do your job for us and get real.
Dennis and Kathy Fry
Richland Center