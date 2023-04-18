Dear Editor: I appreciated the April 16 column ("Libertarians have produced 50 years of alternatives for Wisconsin") by associate editor John Nichols on the constructive role that Libertarians and other alternative parties have played in Wisconsin’s political history, from the 19th century Free Soil party, to the Socialists in the 1920s, to the more recent campaigns of Libertarian candidates like Ed Thompson and Jo Jorgensen.
Nichols is right that Libertarians and other alternative parties offer voters an important range of choices beyond what I call the establishment two-party cartel, the Democrat-Republican duopoly that monopolizes power in the United States. Political diversity is no less important than diversity in matters of race, sex, gender and sexual orientation.
Sadly, the press has often failed to hold politicians to account by demanding fair and equal debates for public office in which all candidates are included, and that ballot access restrictions setting up roadblocks designed to make it difficult for Libertarians and other non-cartel candidates to get on the ballot be eliminated.
I hope the Capital Times will take up this mission and be vigilant in helping the public ensure that those in power who do not practice and uphold real, multiparty democracy in this constitutional republic are embarrassed, exposed and driven from office.
Starchild
San Francisco, California