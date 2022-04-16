Dear Editor: I just finished reading about Rep. Janel Brandtjen at the screening of the documentary regarding the so-called miscount and fraudulent election for president in Wisconsin in 2020.
Though I did not see the movie itself, I was flabbergasted to learn that an elected member of a state committee of the Assembly, someone who was sworn to defend the Constitution of the state, acting in her official capacity, would stoop to issue false “documentation” that flagrantly violated the law in endorsing the false and fallacious claims of the former president that he had been cheated out of his reelection in Wisconsin.
It’s clear to me, after reading all the evidence, that Brandtjen, in her official capacity, has committed a crime against those of us who were part of the election that won the presidency for Joe Biden by 20,000 votes in 2020. Was this filming done on taxpayers’ money? If so, shame on her. If by former President Trump, one more crime can be added to his already blemished record.
Alan W. Green
Plain