Dear Editor: In the recent primary for the Third Congressional District, I did not vote for Brad Pfaff. I was more enthusiastic regarding one of the other very capable candidates. Last week I was able to personally speak with Pfaff regarding his position on issues.
Pfaff grew up and worked on a farm north of La Crosse in rural southwest Wisconsin. He has direct longstanding experience of working in rural Wisconsin. He later served as a state senator and has held high-level positions in the state and federal departments of agriculture. Due to his experience in government he has been accused of being a politician.
Yes that's true. He has served the people of rural Wisconsin in many ways and understands the challenges regarding the farming business. Speaking with Pfaff you sense his conviction for rural Wisconsin. This is not a time to vote for a candidate who will be learning on the job or perhaps doesn't even believe in democracy.
Pfaff has challenged his opponent, Derek Van Orden, to a debate. Van Orden refuses to debate him and calls the debate a political stunt. Really? How is the debate discussing the needs of the people of the Third District a stunt? What does Van Orden have to hide?
Van Orden boasts about being at the Jan. 6 insurrection. He wanted to make sure that the people of Wisconsin had their votes negated. He believes the “big lie” that Joe Biden is not the duly elected president. Van Orden is fully against women's rights. If none of this is true Van Orden can participate in a debate and let people know.
Pfaff has the experience, character and conviction to serve the people of the Third District. Yes, I was very impressed.
Robert Wojnowski
Eau Claire