Dear Editor: Rupert Murdoch, board chair of Fox Corp., so much as said Fox business decisions are based on the pursuit of money and profit, going for the green.
This was never more apparent than when Kevin McCarthy handed over thousands of hours of Jan. 6 insurrection footage to Tucker Carlson of Fox in an exclusive.
Carlson's ratings were huge for his scrubbed, sanitized whitewash of the events that day. He made it look like a mostly peaceful protest and regular tourist visits at the Capitol.
Fox's written corporate values of trust, integrity and ethical behavior were thrown under the bus in the pursuit of the green. Tabloid journalism at its best. Not the first time, nor will it be the last, unless those who are bothered by Fox business practices as much as I am go for their green. The green is all Fox understands or cares about.
Individually difficult, but collectively we can make a difference. Do not own Fox stock. Change your mutual funds if need be. Lawsuits are effective, but one needs to have standing and substantial resources. There may not even be a lawsuit in what Carlson did, and lawsuits often have negotiated settlements with culpability glossed over. Any on-air or written apology carries limited weight.
Everyone could easily boycott Fox programming if not for all the bundling of viewing packages. But what we can all really do, with minimal effort, is boycott those who advertise products on Fox. There really are other good non-Fox product alternatives. A boycott of those who advertise with Fox could eventually cause them to leave Fox.
Fox would lose significant green and then, and only then, would Fox pay attention and change.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg