Dear Editor: Another Earth Day and it’s time to check in with our biggest local polluter and global warming contributor: the 80-year old Dane County airport.
They recently announced plans to update their decades-old noise abatement plan. Luckily this plan is not optional, but mandated by the federal government in response to the incoming squadron of F-35 fighter jets. If the plan is similar to that adopted by our sister city in Burlington, Vermont, the cost will approach $100 million and take 37 years to complete. It will primarily target the 2,766 people, mostly low income and families of color, projected to live within the 65-decibel average noise levels.
Investigation and cleanup of the PFAS contamination in our water and lakes caused by the airport and Air National Guard has inched further. The Guard says it may be 10 years before cleanup begins. Despite this inaction, airport construction for the F-35 jets has begun just above shallow groundwater contamination. PFAS has been measured at 48,000 times the recommended safe level.
Rather than promote less noise exposure, the city and county are planning to add more low-income housing and a homeless shelter next to the airport.
In good news, neighbors recently filed an environmental justice complaint with the federal EPA. Sometimes you need to ask grownups for help. Perhaps they can set aside some of the $2 billion cost of the fighter jets to spend on pollution cleanup.
What can you do? Celebrate Earth Day, then save the planet, create healthier neighborhoods and support Black Lives Matter by boycotting the county airport.
Steven Klafka
Madison