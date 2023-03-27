Dear Editor: Watching the endless TV ads for the Wisconsin Supreme Court justice position, I have yet to see any that speak positively of either candidate.
Seems both are radicals and extremists. They support criminals, perverts and child predators. They want to restrict our rights and freedoms. They are soft on crime. Neither one cares about any of us. They release dangerous criminals into society, etc.
Nothing positive from either candidate, not even about themselves — what they have accomplished, why they are the best candidate, what they stand for, why they deserve our votes. They are only for trashing their opponent. Neither comes off as worthy enough to hold this esteemed position within the judicial system
Both are pitiful, simply pitiful. I may have to hold my nose and write-in the judge who seems much more sane and dignified: TV's Judge Judy.
Roger Johnson
Prairie du Sac