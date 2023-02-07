Dear Editor: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, from the House floor, expressed disappointment in the American people. She was concerned that Americans only owned about 46% of worldwide guns, even though we are only about 4% of the total world population. She urged us to get our numbers up. She was not joking.
She has ratcheted things up and wants to allow guns on the House floor and in committee meetings. Her honesty would be refreshing if not so appalling.
Boebert does not seem worried, nor care, that a fellow member could brandish a weapon in a fit of anger, or even accidentally or purposefully discharge one. Injuries or a death are acceptable losses in the name of gun freedom. But there is something more insidious here.
Boebert, who is not a lone wolf, knows way more Republicans than Democrats would come to meetings armed. It's not possible for those armed representatives to be oblivious to the apprehension they will cause the unarmed.
What if it's not a coincidence, that she, being armed side by side with like-minded colleagues, intimidates the other side? Their argument about needing personal protection does not hold water. That's the job of the Capital Police.
The specter of gun culture is inherently intimidating. Boebert doesn't care. If guns intimidate, that works for her. She doesn't necessarily want a level playing field.
The current GOP fad of AR-15 shaped lapel pins and tie tacks is telling. Under Boebert's gun rules, if you were an unarmed member of Congress, wouldn't you, at least in the back of your mind, be looking over your shoulder. I sure would.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg