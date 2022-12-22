Dear Editor: Sen. Tammy Baldwin recently voted to approve 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the annual federal budget for the Pentagon. I had to read this part of her statement several times because it was taking me a while to process the cognitive dissonance on display:
“I am thrilled that the bill includes my bipartisan Great Lakes Winter Commerce Act, legislation that will boost our icebreaking resources needed to support our maritime economy, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and protect our Great Lakes for generations to come.”
The U.S. military is the single largest emitter of greenhouse gasses in the world. It is responsible for 80% of the federal government's energy consumption. The U.S military burns more fossil fuels than most countries. It has caused too many environmental catastrophes to count, domestically and abroad, from Honolulu to Fallujah.
All of that is true because we are approaching $1 trillion for the Pentagon’s budget; yet it has never passed an audit. Fraud, waste and abuse of funds are rampant.
The EPA’s own data shows ice cover has declined in the Great Lakes since the 70s. Cheering on the Pentagon’s draining of our treasury while claiming this bill will help the climate crisis is absurd. Perhaps icebreaking shouldn’t be the priority?
If you want to be called a progressive, Sen. Baldwin, then help the country make progress on climate and on peace. You do that by leading the way to cut the Pentagon’s budget, not underwriting the earth’s destruction.
Richard McGowan
Madison