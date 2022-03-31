Dear Editor: The Madison School Board desperately needs some diversity of opinion, fact-checking, questioning of results and concern for students who want to be in school to learn.
David Blaska will provide that, and that’s why I’m writing-in his name for Seat 4 on the School Board. I vote for Blaska as an advocate of the children of all races and backgrounds who want to go to school to learn in a safe environment and as a watchdog on spending. I am also going to write-in James Madison for Seat 3 and Thomas Jefferson for Seat 5. Perhaps the Madison School Board will learn, like the San Francisco School Board, that people are more concerned with educational results and safety of their kids than political correctness. They wasted time on renaming schools, too, and were recalled.
Don’t worry about creating extra work for poll workers, they only have to tabulate votes for registered write-in candidates. But maybe several hundred write-ins for the dead presidents will convey the message to get real!
Richard Soletski
Madison