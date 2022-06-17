Dear Editor: Our politicians say to end the violence we need more mental health clinics. How can you tell when a person will go on a rampage when he acts normal most of the time?
They say that guns can’t talk. I beg to differ. Those guns that shoot 100 bullets at a time do talk. They tell a person that they can kill a lot more people than a gun that only has six rounds. That is why a person chooses that type of gun. That person can only think of seeing his name in the paper and being remembered.
After the first school shooting it should have opened the eyes of the average person. By the second one, everyone should have done something to try to stop another one. The average person like me did nothing. We are all guilty of these murders by saying it is a mentally depraved person and not also blaming the gun he selected.
Back in the early 1960s a commentator came on the radio. He said that three congressmen had retired from Congress that day. He stated he had checked it out very carefully and each was only worth $25,000 when they were voted in. He said every cent was tied up in their homes. When they came out they were millionaires.
He ended by saying, “How did they do that?”
Ethel Denton
Oregon