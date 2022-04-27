Dear Editor: Earth Day has come and gone and the planet continues to become more polluted.
Many factors are involved in this, but the biggest reason is that our leaders are insane. This includes our political leaders and especially our financial and corporate leaders. The quest for more profit is killing the very planet that we rely on. Our entire economic system is based on consumption and violence. Violence in the form of war. Violence in the form of paying workers unlivable wages. And violence against women, both physical and economic.
The war in the Ukraine is all about money and natural resources. It only hastens the destruction of our natural world. More bombs. More drilling for and burning of fossil fuels. More deaths of innocent people. The same leaders that call for more war also seek to greenwash all the destruction their corporations produce.
Plastics that choke our oceans and cause endocrine disruption. Clear-cutting of old growth forests for cattle and toilet paper. Pesticides that kill not only weeds, but insects, birds and ultimately human beings. Corporations tell us that it’s all good for us. They lie. Our leaders are sociopaths. Our ecosystems are collapsing and our leaders can only think of more profits for themselves. We continue to damage the planet and think it’s all going to work out alright. It won’t. A planet that gives us everything, is treated like one big sewer. At some point it will all collapse.
Many will blame poor people, or dark-skin people or gay people and it will be wrong. Most of the blame belongs on the leaders who can’t steal enough money and power. We all need to work like hell to save what’s left and to rebuild the good that once was. We need to be good humans.
Tim Melin
Verona