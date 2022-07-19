Dear Editor: With the civil war going on in Ethiopia, I would like to see our political leaders doing something about it.
We are quick to analyze the conflict in Ukraine, but the same attention is not given to those struggling in Ethiopia. Millions of people are dying from hunger and a bill in Congress allows the U.S. Government to utilize its diplomatic, development, and legal tools to support an end to the civil war in Ethiopia. Furthermore, it holds perpetrators of serious human rights violations accountable. The legislation would effectively contribute to ending the siege in Tigray and bring much-needed relief to millions starving from lack of food and medicine.
As an ambassador for The Borgen Project (borgenproject.org), a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focused on making global poverty a priority of U.S. foreign policy, I have been educated on the numerous benefits of sending aid to foreign countries. Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates and more than 50 retired three- and four-star Generals have all recently called on Congress to better fund the international affairs budget and development programs as a crucial means of protecting the United States. The National Security Strategy of the Bush Administration pointed out that “poverty, weak institutions, and corruption can make weak states vulnerable to terrorist networks and drug cartels within their borders.” The Ethiopia Stabilization, Peace, and Democracy Act is an opportunity to fight poverty, and the desperation that often comes with it.
I urge you to contact your representative as well as Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson for their support on the Ethiopia Stabilization, Peace, and Democracy Act.
Olivia Van Hammond
Madison