Dear Editor: In an article about saving money on gas it was reported that sanctions were limiting the amount of oil Russia was exporting. In fact, if the writer had checked or even read the AP articles printed in the Wisconsin State Journal, she would have read that Russia was still pumping all the oil they desired and exporting it to a very heavily dependent Europe.
If and when Europe can survive without Russian oil and gas, which will likely take years to come to fruition, then sanctions will still take a long time to have the desired effect. Hopefully by then, Putin will have abandoned his unattainable quest to revive the Soviet Union and he will be deposed and imprisoned for the war crimes he is currently committing.
Also, I believe that the claim of gas prices being directly related to oil prices is a fallacy. In the Great Recession when oil prices dropped from $130 per barrel to $60, gas prices weren't reduced by half. Not even close. The current panic pricing is not based on actual shortfalls but on the nervous anticipation of the same suits that have been ripping consumers off since the founding of Standard Oil.
Rick Kirkpatrick
Madison