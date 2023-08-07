Dear Editor: A stool needs three legs to stand. One leg is a well-informed electorate. The second is the fourth estate, a free press based on responsible journalism. The third is leaders who serve to promote the vision proclaimed in the preamble to our Constitution. Today, all three legs are week, and the stool is close to failing.
Leg one, a well-informed electorate: Almost one-third of Americans believe the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump. Who are these big lie believers? Virtually all Democrats (93%) say Biden won the election fairly. Just 21% of Republicans believe Biden won fair and square. This belief in the big lie is astounding given the lack of any evidence, produced as the result of hundreds of inquiries, investigations and lawsuits, that there was any significant election fraud that would have altered the results.
Leg two, responsible journalism. This leg is infected with Fox News termites. We value and protect free speech. However, it is irresponsible for any “news” organization to dish out the unsubstantiated propaganda that Fox calls news. The recent massive punitive damages against Fox News speak for themselves.
Leg three, our leaders. Most of the Republican “leadership” has acted as enablers and do not have the courage to call out Trump’s lies. And now, the big lie is poised to sink not only Trump, but the whole Republican Party. A captain goes down with his ship. Farewell to both.
Norman Aulabaugh
Orfordville