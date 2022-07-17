Dear Editor: Cowardice and humiliating capitulation to one of the world’s worst human rights abusers and international law breakers were on display at the start of President Biden’s tour of Israel.
Biden was warmly received by the leaders of Israel, including Prime Minister Lapid who called the president “a great Zionist and one of the best friends Israel has ever known.” While he could have used the opportunity to chart a new direction with what the international community regards as an apartheid state that systemically and with impunity violates the human rights of Palestinians, the President instead embraced the label and self-identified as a proud Zionist going back to the 1970s.
This follows on the heels of the U.S. State Department’s whitewashed “investigation” into the murder of Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh’s murder by the Israeli military. Biden could have demanded accountability by Israel for her killing, but he didn’t. He did make a point though to tell Netanyahu, Israel’s rapacious former prime minister, “You know I love you.”
Sure he does. The U.S shows that love with our taxpayer-subsidized $3.8 billion we give annually to Israel while we throw a few charity bones to the Palestinians.
Biden went on in an interview to say that military force was an option against Iran if it pursues a nuclear program, an alarmingly conciliatory statement toward Israeli leaders' warmongering.
Watching the leader of the only country that has dropped nuclear weapons on human beings, the United States, threaten preemptive war without credible evidence Iranians are using nuclear capabilities for weapons of mass destruction( we didn’t learn anything from Iraq) isn’t just embarrassing, it's illegal (UN Article 2 Section 4.) It's also against our own Constitution, which vests the war making powers with Congress.
Leadership is gravely needed here. Biden’s performance is abysmal.
Richard McGowan
Madison