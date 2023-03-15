Dear Editor: The numbers are difficult to understand as we hard-working people view politics, but Biden’s $5 trillion proposed budget is less than the $7 trillion to $10 trillion tax break given to the wealthiest people and corporations in 2017.
Working families would benefit from this budget as they struggle with the high cost of health care, child care, housing and more — not the wealthy elite and their big corporations rolling in dough and dodging their fair share of taxes.
Biden’s budget would additionally raise nearly $5 trillion in tax revenue over the next 10 years from the rich and corporations and use that money to preserve and expand vital public services. And it reduces public debt by nearly $3 trillion.
Republicans have already made clear they’re on the side of the 1 percenters and big corporations. They are trying to take away Social Security and Medicare benefits while they allow even more tax cuts for the wealthy. There are more of us working and middle-class people, and it is time we get the “leg up” to be able to “catch up” with any part of the American dream we can get while the Democrats fight for us.
The contrast with the Republicans is very evident. Whose side or social class are your legislators working for? Are you going to support candidates who support the majority of us?
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville