Dear Editor: I am writing to express my outrage at President Biden’s betrayal of railroad workers, many of whom supported his election.
The bipartisan bill passed by the House throws railroad workers, a majority of whom voted against this deal, under the bus. These workers deserve a six-day work week, guaranteed vacation and 15 days of sick leave like most unionized and even many non-unionized U.S. workers have. Sen. Tammy Baldwin should support the separate bill calling for seven sick days for the railroad workers.
Railroad companies are making record profits and yet they have laid off 10% of their total workforce over the last few years. These positions should be restored to make the current workload better and make getting needed time off easier. More staffing would also make for safer conditions and better service for those who use the freight service. Customers have many complaints about their service. More staffing would be a win for workers and businesses that use the rails.
The senator is a member of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and the Subcommittee on Surface Transportation. She should launch an investigation into the current mismanagement of the rail system and make recommendations for laws to make the needed improvements. Contact Sen. Baldwin to support railroad workers today.
Harry Richardson
Madison