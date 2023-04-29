Dear Editor: On Tuesday, April 25th, President Biden announced he is running for president in 2024, exclaiming, “Let’s finish the job.“
No doubt he was talking about the job of saving our democracy from those who would undermine it by rejecting the results of a democratic election. In multiple lawsuits, courts could find no substantial evidence of election fraud enough to overturn the results. That aside, one of Biden’s campaign promises four years ago was to lower the age of Medicare eligibility to age 60. If he truly wants to “finish the job” this time around, he should again advocate for this. In Addition, taking a page out of another far-sighted president, John Kennedy, Biden should strive for a “moon shot” and pass legislation to, “before this decade is out,” establish a public funded National Healthcare Program to provide medical insurance for all Americans. Each year, Congress could lower the Medicare eligibility age another five years until all are covered.
The United States is the only advanced industrialized nation that does not provide health care coverage to its citizens. Our employer-based health care insurance is a flawed system, as when you get really sick, such as a severe injury or cancer, you can’t work, you lose your insurance, and then you go broke. Many people who declare bankruptcy due to illness already had medical insurance.
I have never spoken to a Canadian who would trade their health care system for ours. One Canadian mother told me, “We cherish our health care system.”
It’s time to “finish the job.”
Timothy Shaw
Fitchburg