Dear Editor: President Biden campaigned on making it harder for oil companies to provide us with the energy we need to live our lives.
One of his first acts as president was to kill a vital energy pipeline, the Keystone XL. But now that gas prices are through the roof, and an election is around the corner, he’s trying to convince us it’s not his fault. Instead he says the energy industry is to blame.
Biden and just about his entire political party are literally trying to put oil companies and refineries out of business — creating a very unstable environment for energy companies and our economy.
Instead of waging a war on our energy industry, we need to reduce regulations, expand energy infrastructure, open more federal land for drilling and push policies that encourage long-term investment in our oil industry.
Biden needs to stop taking actions to drive up our gas prices, and Wisconsin elected officials like Sen. Ron Johnson need to keep calling for commonsense proposals to bring our prices down.
Devin Gatton
Elkhorn