Dear Editor: President Biden showed us all that he is an actual union buster — and not pro-labor like he says he is — when he demanded Congress vote to block a rail worker strike.
Members of both parties obliged and took away the only leverage those workers have: the withholding of their own labor. Biden signed it into law in the most visible act of betrayal against the people who elected him.
Every politician that voted to prevent the strike proved they are also union busters, even if they voted for paid sick leave. They must have known the sick pay provision had little chance of passing once it was separated from the anti-strike bill. Progressives should have learned this lesson from what happened with Build Back Better.
With only a few weeks left of holding their House majority, Democrats should be working overtime to pass the Pro Act, and universal paid sick leave. With the contempt for labor that both major parties have there seems to be no chance of that happening.
The Democratic and Republican parties are for the robber barons. Laws passed to avert a strike when that strike is the only mechanism for workers to get basic protections are a form of legal plunder.
Over a century ago the founder of the American Railway Union, Eugene Debs, said, “ Progress is born of agitation. It is agitation or stagnation.”
Rail workers should agitate and strike for the paid sick leave they deserve, and workers from associated industries should join them.
Richard McGowan
Madison