Dear Editor: Please check out what that tree-huggin' lefty liberal Spencer Black has been smoking, writing that Biden is a "mid-term boon" ("All of a sudden, Biden looks like a mid-term boon for Democrats," Aug. 23) citing Biden's so-called "accomplishments."
He conveniently forgets that under Biden's "leadership":
• We have the worst border crisis ever with illegals pouring in (not just themselves, but untold amounts of killer fentanyl). And the Border Czar, Kamala Harris, has been nowhere near it).
• The Afghanistan withdrawal makes Nixon's "secret plan" to get out of Vietnam look organized.
• Misguided Energy Policies continue to wreak havoc on the U.S. economy and its citizens.
• Authoritarian COVID mandates did nothing to stop its spread; COVID is here to stay, but be sure to wash your hands.
• Crime Surge: record homicides in Democratic-run cities, car jackings, muggings, etc. But do not prosecute the offenders.
• Rising inflation and Biden's response: spend/borrow more.
• War on Parents: Forget the basics: reading, writing and math. Far more important that the kiddies learn (get indoctrinated to) CRT, gender identity and pronouns of their choosing.
Biden "boom" or "boob?" You decide.
Roger Johnson
Prairie du Sac