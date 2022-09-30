Dear Editor: A part of the First Amendment is under attack.
There has been a renewed resurgence to declare the United States a Christian nation, no longer keeping the church separate from the state. Christian nationalists are promoting antidisestablishmentarianism.
That word has gained a renewed importance — no longer just one of the longest words in the dictionary. It refers to Christian nationalists advocating for Christian churches to receive government patronage rather than be disestablished, meaning separate from state support.
Proponents believe the church should have say and sway in our country's governance and have an official status there. There is even a movement in Congress for this.
Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is spearheading an effort to have the United States declared Christian, preferably with her own version and vision as a foundation. She has up to 61% of Republicans in her camp. But this might in numbers does not make it right.
It's stated in the First Amendment to the Constitution that Congress can neither establish, nor prohibit the practice of religion. To declare the United States Christian would violate the establishment clause and put a de facto pariah label to non-Christian religions and the agnostics and atheists among us. These groups make up to 35% of the United States population. That is a lot of people who would be given outcast status.
Many Christian nationalists cry foul over gun control regulations. They scream that their Second Amendment rights are being violated, yet when they want to violate the First Amendment with no separation of church and state, that's OK. For them the Constitution has become the Constitution is to be used as a convenient avenue to get what they want.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg