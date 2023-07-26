Dear Editor: Your in-depth piece about the ketamine salons/treatment centers was informative. These medical entrepreneurs could not have asked for better free advertising.
Certainly there are folks who have become frustrated with traditional depression treatment and have had poor results from one drug after another. But health care providers have a duty to provide the best care possible. The state has a responsibility to govern, and that means some form of regulation on these clinics. The state has failed in this regard.
An example in another medical realm is erectile dysfunction treatment. An “ED clinic” opened in Madison several years ago, advertised heavily in the Wisconsin State Journal. It boasted of a new effective treatment for ED, charged thousands of dollars, and now they are gone, vanished. Their treatment regimen was not supported by any real evidence-based research, certainly none done in the U.S.
Same thing is happening with these ketamine clinics. The article states that different clinics have different protocols — some have counseling, some don't. Most likely their protocols are based on their own anecdotal experience, not solid research.
Before spending thousands of dollars for a 45-minute infusion, medical consumers should do their own research. These are for-profit businesses and buyers should be very wary.
Mark Wyss
Madison