Dear Editor: In a recent story on Wisconsin Public Radio, Sen. Tammy Baldwin is credited with having secured $69 million in federal funding to replace some Fort McCoy facilities. She is quoted as saying: “They just weren’t keeping up with the times.” She said there were all sorts of failures.
But is she keeping up with the times on this issue? Federal assistance is needed in many other areas that are showing “failures.”
What else could that $69 million have done for the general population of this state? Just for example:
• Feeding Wisconsin reports that one in seven people experience hunger.
• Those facing hunger report needing an average of $22.12 more per week to meet their food needs (Second Harvest Heartland).
• The rate of poor and low-income people in Wisconsin is calculated at 31% by the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.
The funding of the military is directly contributing to all the real perils we face. Perils that need immediate attention and all the funding they can get. Those perils are many, from the overall inequity to global warming to underfunded social services.
Even a micro-funding for military barracks contributes to the system that keeps us perpetually ready for war and that also impoverishes our society.
Wisconsin taxpayers contribute more than $11 billion to the Pentagon and military yearly. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness there are 4,907 homeless individuals in Wisconsin. Half of them are families and 36% are veterans.
Stefania Sani
Madison