Dear Editor: “Thank you for your service.”
Contrary to popular opinion, this platitude is not uniformly well-received by veterans. Some may like acknowledgement for doing military time, but others dismiss it with, “I was just doing my duty;” or varying attempts to deflect from complicated feelings evoked by seeming praise. Some veterans suspect such accolades simply camouflage disinterest or discomfort, or indicate naivety about war.
It's been suggested a better way to honor veterans is to vote for the rights so many of them sacrificed so much to defend. Especially the rapidly eroding right to vote. Ultimately, the surest way to hold veterans in esteem is to end endless war. Begin by thanking the thankfully growing ranks of peace activists for their service. Better yet, join them, as have vast numbers of veterans.
Also thank Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who helped pass a bipartisan resolution to repeal two outmoded authorizations for use of military force that the last four presidents used to undermine Congress’ constitutional mandate to be the voice of “We the People” in discerning if the U.S. should go to war.
Rep. Mark Pocan deserves infinite appreciation for long laboring to get this legislation over the finish line. And for all he does to redirect billions of dollars allotted to the Pentagon, which can’t even pass its own audit, to diplomacy, education, health care and infrastructure. He gets that taking away the occasion for war is way cheaper than waging it.
And self-avowed constitutionalist, fiscal conservative Sen. Ron Johnson? He says he’s sympathetic with the desire to repeal old military force authorizations, but doesn’t want to lead enemies to believe the U.S. won’t protect service members who are still in harm’s way.
In other words, when it comes to building peace and ending endless war, he’s missing in action.
Pamela Minden
Madison