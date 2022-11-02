Dear Editor: As human beings, we all deserve a great education. Wisconsin parents demand schools they can be proud of. In only two years Gov. Tony Evers has raised our schools’ rankings from 18th in the nation under the Walker administration to eighth, according to US News & World Report.
In March 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed by President Biden, even though every Republican in Congress voted against it. Congressional Democrats nevertheless supported our local schools and businesses.
Consequently $1.5 billion from ARPA came to help Wisconsin schools. Sauk Prairie schools received $2.1 million of those funds. Superintendent Jeff Wright said, “The federal funds empowered Sauk Prairie to make immediate investments in addressing unique student needs and long-term investments to make our facilities even healthier places to learn.”
Most of the ARPA funds went to provide academic or social support: a math interventionist and a reading interventionist were hired, and class size was reduced for younger students. That individual attention and support will go a long way to help our students catch up after COVID and to improve test scores. ARPA funds also made it possible for the district to purchase Chromebooks for students in grades 6-12 and for all K-12 staff.
Evers recently announced an allocation of $90 million of ARPA funds to K-12 schools in Wisconsin. Part of this funding is going to a second round of school mental health funding through the Get Kids Ahead initiative. This funding will help kids around the state, including in Sauk Prairie, get the help they need.
ARPA is one of the many recent accomplishments of Democrats to make our lives better by investing our tax dollars wisely in our schools. Students, parents and teachers in the Sauk Prairie school district are already reaping the benefits of ARPA.
Terri Winscher
Merrimac