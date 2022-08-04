Dear Editor: Few weeks ago, people started using the flex lanes on Madison’s Beltline Highway. I believe the flex lanes have helped ease traffic congestion during rush hour.
Since I started living in Madison many years ago, I have seen the Beltline evolve. Undoubtedly, the Beltline is a major artery for the flow of traffic in Madison and the Dane County area. As the region draws more people, the volume of traffic grows. Therefore, changes to roads and highways are necessary to keep up with population growth.
As a Madison resident, I have experienced severe traffic jams on the Beltline on various occasions. I believe the flex lanes would help address the issues of congestion during the busiest hours of the day.
In the long run, more efforts and road projects would be necessary to keep up with the growing population in the Dane County area. For now, the flex lanes are very helpful.
Tawsif Anam
Madison