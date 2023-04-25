Dear Editor: Is Sen. Rob Stafsholt representing his constituents interest or his own?
Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, is a past member of the Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association board. He has used hounds to track bear, has lost hounds to wolves and recently introduced a bill to intervene with the Wisconisin Department of Natural Resources' wolf management plan and cap the state's wolf population.
Bear hunters that use hounds are one of the groups that would like to see a population cap of 350 wolves, basing their number on the 1999 plan that was written when there were only 200 wolves in the state. A population cap of 350 wolves is now considered outdated and unscientific. Wolves are territorial, especially when protecting their pups. Wolves are a bothersome nuisance for bear hunters when their unattended hounds are turned loose in the woods. Conflicts occur between wolves and hounds, when a hound is lost to wolves the hound owner receives a $2,500 depredation payment, something that no other state offers.
The DNR and Wolf Management Planning Committee began the work on the new plan in early 2021 and recently released a draft plan. The plan uses science, and the work of a diverse group of stakeholders, including tribal representatives, hunters, trappers, conservation groups, educational organizations, wolf advocates, agriculture representatives and the Wisconsin Conservation Congress. There were public input opportunities, as well as a state residents survey on opinions and attitudes towards wolves. The new plan would move away from a numeric goal and instead use adaptive wolf management, similar to the way bear and deer are managed. Minnesota and Michigan do not have rigid wolf population caps.
I have to ask myself, is this bill designed to protect livestock for farmers? Or give hunters higher quotas? Or is it simply to reduce the number of wolves for the few who find wolves a bothersome nuisance?
Kimberly Hollis
Winter