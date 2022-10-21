Dear Editor: Concerned about crime? Me too. That’s why I’m voting for the law-abiding candidate, Mandela Barnes, rather than Ron Johnson, who continues to support a violent overthrow of the United States government.
Republicans can show all the dramatic videos they want in TV ads, but Barnes supports law enforcement, while Johnson supports people who injured 114 police officers and tried to murder former Vice President Pence.
Our country, and all that “we the people” hold dear, is dependent on people like Mandela Barnes, who believe in the law. Join me and vote for him on Nov. 8 so that he can fight to keep our democracy alive and well.
Patricia McConnell
Black Earth