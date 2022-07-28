Dear Editor: Tom Nelson, who just suspended his campaign for U.S. Senate, just made a bold and could-not-be-more timely argument to nationalize the oil industry. In a field of candidates who aren’t pushing forth any robust ideas on how to combat it, Nelson showed a willingness to break with the pack, having been an early proponent of a Green New Deal.
The stakes couldn’t be any higher. Instead of just talking about flood mitigation measures or other catastrophe planning, Mandela Barnes would be showing true leadership by adopting Nelson’s sense of urgency toward fighting the climate crisis, not just reacting to it, and making this policy proposal his own.
Consider letting the status quo continue. The polar ice caps are currently melting at three times the predicted rate. Fossil fuel corporations continue to peddle lies about the climate crisis, which they played an outsized role in causing. They jack up gas prices for American consumers leading to inflation. They do this while receiving about $ 20 billion in “subsidies” a year. Can you think of anything more insane than allowing this to continue while our national parks burn, and along with them hope for a habitable planet for future generations?
The most sensible response to our country’s subservience to these corporate welfare-addicted and politician-bribing planet killers is to remove their profit motive by taking over and making us all the common owners of the fossil fuel industry. Only then can we swiftly phase it out and transition fully to renewable energy.
Nelson took some bold stands for the people during his campaign. Barnes could ignore the D.C. insiders advising his campaign and do the same.
Richard McGowan
Madison