Dear Editor: Who will protect those that protect us? U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has prioritized protecting the perpetrator, not those who put their lives on the line day in and day out protecting our community.
During his time in the state Assembly and as lieutenant governor, Barnes has aligned himself with radicals who have fought to defund the police — over those who have risen to the challenge of protecting our community — while also fighting to eliminate bail for those charged with crimes.
Accountability is something career politicians struggle to understand, much less accept. Barnes is quick to shift blame for climbing crime rates in Madison, which really isn’t a surprise.
I’ll support those that protect my community by voting against radicals like Mandela Barnes.
Chrissie Illgen
Madison