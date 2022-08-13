Dear Editor: "There’s not many blue-collar workers that have the number of homes that Tim Michels has,” Gov. Tony Evers said of Tim Michels, a multi-millionaire GOP running for governor as a friend of “working families” and “working people.”
Mandela Barnes owns two condos. How many “working people” have that? “My story is a Wisconsin story, and those tickets to the middle class are harder and harder to come by, regardless of how hard you work,” Barnes says. “I’m not a millionaire,” he says.
But if you count his two condos, his investment account and the state pension worth 70% of his lieutenant governor salary, about $63,000, for life, the minute he is elected to six years in the U.S. Senate at $176,000 a year plus six years in the congressional pension system, he will be a millionaire.
So much is made of the lies Ron Johnson tells. But Barnes claimed to have a college degree, to have paid his property taxes and parking tickets — none of which was true, but was unknown until a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist exposed him. And when exposed, he was surly and unapologetic. He grumpily paid his bills and jumped whatever administrative hoops he needed to finish his degree, which he has never explained, nor has he shown voters the degree.
And he is about to be reminded in great detail about these lies by Johnson and his supporters. And we “working people” are going to have to watch all this, week after week, until November. Thanks, guys.
I won’t vote for either of these disingenuous schmoes.
Tim Haering
Shorewood