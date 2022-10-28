Dear Editor: Under the leadership of Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes Wisconsin now has the lowest unemployment rate and highest budget surplus in state history. The state’s bond rating has been upgraded, reflecting their commitment to paying down Wisconsin’s debt. Our economy is strong.
Evers has vetoed more than 100 Republican-sponsored bills, including one that would have allowed guns on school grounds. He favors strong funding for public schools. Our children are our future.
Ron Johnson has said that if you don’t like Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law you should move, that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was not an armed insurrection, and that he favors giving Congress the power to vote on Social Security and Medicare support. Tim Michels supports efforts to decertify the 2020 election. They are both multimillionaires. Michels has spent over $15 million of his own money on his campaign.
Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes are middle-class folks who understand what we need in Wisconsin. Vote Democrat on Nov. 8.
Jim Marousis
Fort Atkinson