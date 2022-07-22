Dear Editor: The Cap Times has long been infatuated with the idea that if they find just the right candidate, they can magically flip the bright red parts of Wisconsin. Yes, Tom Nelson has done an admirable job in Outagamie County, but the chances that he can break through the information bubble in the rest of red Wisconsin is just about zero. Just as the chances that Republican voters will see the error of their ways and dump their party is also close to zero.
Democrats have failed to learn what the Republicans have been doing for years. Appeal to your base to make sure they show up in off-year elections. Too often, Democrats have insulted and demeaned their base in the fantastical belief that just the right moderate candidate will suddenly get red voters to vote Democratic. It won’t happen. The best you can hope for is to use negative ads to convince Republican voters that Republican candidates are using them, not helping them, and to stay home and not vote.
Meanwhile, instead of talking about flipping voters you won’t flip, how about making sure Democratic voters show up at the poles? Dane County voters almost always show up, but Milwaukee voters need a reason to show up. Mandela Barnes is the only candidate on the ballot that I know of that can get Milwaukee voters to show up in November.
If Democrats want to win, they must appeal to Milwaukee voters, and Barnes is the key to that lock.
John Hallinan
Stoughton