Dear Editor: On April 12 a first-grade teacher in the Waukesha School District was placed on administrative leave related to an incident involving the 2017 Miley Cyrus/Dolly Parton song “Rainbowland.”
This event caused uproar within Wisconsin schools and the political sphere due to the song's perceived LGBTQ+ themes. This politicizes the song unnecessarily for students. The song itself encourages self-love and love of others, even if they are different. A first-grade student isn’t going to sing this song and relate the lyrics to hot-button political topics.
This isn’t the first incident the district has been involved in surrounding diversity. An article in the Wisconsin Examiner from June 2022 describes a 93% uptick in resignations at the tail-end of the school year. In a board meeting multiple teachers stated they were leaving because of the changes the district was making regarding their equity and diversity practices. They stated that signs supporting marginalized groups were taken down and conversations around race in classrooms were being monitored. When 7.2% of the U.S. population identifies as LGBTQ+ and 40% identify as non-white, taking away representation is harmful to everyone.
Clearly, the district has given in to political pressure from the largely Republican population of Waukesha County to overly politicize their classrooms. If this can happen in one district, it’s not hard to see how it could spread across the state.
Suggesting that their children singing about respecting each other is leftist indoctrination is absurd and frightening for the future of public education in Wisconsin.
Addy Hagen
Duluth, Minnesota