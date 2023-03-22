Dear Editor: The bailout of three regional banks (Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and now First Republic Bank) is another example of taking care of financial organizations while ignoring desperate needs of individuals, e.g. people with high college debts, single mothers with children and low wage workers. The managers of SVB paid out bonuses for themselves, just before the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) took them over.
These managers knew that higher interest rates decreased the value of their low interest bonds — but still made risky investments. Why did they do that? They knew they would be taken care of because the government couldn’t let this situation spread to other regional banks. Their lobbyists have money to buy off politicians, but poor desperate people in need do not have that ability. This decision was correct, but it doesn’t make it right.
As a fellow economist told me — these people like to socialize their losses and privatize the profits. We should go back to the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933 that separated the public side of the bank from the investment side.
Paul O'Connell
Madison