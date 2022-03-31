Dear Editor: In an online survey from 7 p.m. April 11 until 7 p.m. April 14 at the Conservation Congress' webpage, “Conservation Congress, Spring Hearings,” the public can vote to ban one of Wisconsin’s ugliest underbellies: wildlife killing contests.
These contests exploit thousands of animals, mostly coyotes, for cash, weapons and prizes. Crows, raccoons, foxes, bobcats, rabbits and squirrels are also targeted. Contests are advertised in local newspapers, tavern fliers, outdoor signage, on social media and sponsored by local businesses, service organizations and hunting groups. They support fundraisers for communities, charities, schools and even churches, who all lend their name.
The DNR does not monitor or regulate contests. So wanton cruelty, waste and illegal disposal of carcasses on public land continue. Posts on social media brag about the number of bloody animal carcasses, some hung from scaffolds. Proponents say wildlife is being “managed,” then admit there is little research to support or contradict organized hunts as a management tool, and it is largely seen as a “social tolerance issue.” So were public hangings “social tolerated” entertainment until the gruesome practice was stopped mid-19th century.
They assert they are ridding the landscape of varmints, improving deer hunting, or safeguarding people and pets from coyote attacks. By taking conservation management in their own hands, they have increased the population of coyotes, whose defense is increased reproduction. They are hostile to anyone who disagrees with their practices and have effectively silenced decision-makers and ethical hunters who oppose them.
It’s time for an informed and enraged public to be heard.
Valerie Gibbons
Monona