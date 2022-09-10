Dear Editor: Cellphones can cause distraction and disruption. Therefore, I believe that students must be prohibited from bringing cellphones to school.
When on school premises, students should be focused on learning. Inside the classroom, students must pay attention to the lessons being taught by the teacher. The use of cellphones can cause students to be distracted, which can then disrupt the overall school environment.
In addition to lessons taught in the class, students must also be involved in extra-curricular activities. Schools provide a variety of opportunities to students. But the presence of cellphones can have an adverse impact on students’ proper development.
To compete globally, our schools must help students improve their grades and nurture their talents so that they can grow up to be productive individuals. Banning cellphone use in schools is a step in the right direction.
Tawsif Anam
Madison