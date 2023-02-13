Dear Editor: The downing of the so-called spy balloon and two unmanned aerial objects in Alaska and Canada should make us vigilant against the drift to war against China, Iran or fill-in-the-blank.
The details of what was shot down are kept sparse in our secretive and stratified country, but amid the media chatter, pro-war voices are amplified the most. Is it any mystery why?
The conditions for the Pentagon and State Department leading our apathetic and propagandized populace into another illegal military intervention are ripe for the making. The potential especially grows as the proxy war against Russia becomes more and more unwinnable.
When the population is conditioned to expect war by a complicit corporate media, then we get a drift to war. When our economy is permanently based on war, then the drift to war comes almost naturally. When citizens ignore our civic responsibility to hold politicians accountable, it makes the drift to war easy. When Congress continues to abdicate its war-declaring powers to the executive branch, then the drift to war is almost guaranteed.
As the author Chris Hedges tells us in his latest book, war is the greatest evil. The illegal wars the U.S has started over the last 60 years have wrought misery and death to millions, impoverished millions more and caused environmental ruin.
Make sure when they pop the balloon they’re not also “wagging the dog.” Now is the time to ask the political class the hard questions and to resist the drift to war.
Richard McGowan
Madison