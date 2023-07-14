Dear Editor: I am pleased to learn that Montee Ball continues his commitment to recovery and recognizing his mental health issues.
In his article ("Montee Ball enters Wisconsin Hall of Fame a changed man") Mike Lucas says that Ball’s turning point was sitting in jail on domestic violence charges during a Super Bowl. He blames alcohol and depression for his actions.
Alcohol does not cause domestic violence. If it did, Wisconsin would have an even greater problem than it does because of the excessive use of alcohol. It is true however, the consumption of alcohol during a domestic abuse incident frequently has the effect of throwing gasoline on a fire, escalating the violence and the danger to a victim.
I hope for the sake of the mother of his son and his son’s sake, or anyone else with whom he is in a relationship, he is also dealing with the fact that domestic violence abusers believe they have the right to use violence to get their way in intimate relations. Unfortunately, I heard no regrets in your article for causing the victimization of someone for whom he cared.
Judith Munaker
Madison