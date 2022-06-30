Dear Editor: During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans were given much-needed relief through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Notably, ARPA made health care subsidies available for millions of Americans, allowing thousands right here in Wisconsin to finally afford health insurance. However, those same health care subsidies will end in a few months — unless Congress acts now to make them permanent.
I have seen the benefit of affordable health care when my family and friends are able to seek and receive medical attention when they need it, free from concerns about overwhelming cost. In Wisconsin alone, 212,209 people signed up for Affordable Care Act coverage for 2022. This is a great step toward getting more people insured — we can’t reverse this progress by letting insurance subsidies disappear.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin must stand by her constituents and advocate for permanent health care subsidies before Congress leaves for summer recess. If not, families across Wisconsin will learn of premium hikes soon after. We need Baldwin to speak on our behalf and ensure that access to affordable health care does not end.
Congress should recognize the positive and life-changing role that the affordable insurance program has played in the lives of so many Americans. We are grateful for the progress made thus far to expand this access, but now, action is needed more than ever to preserve it.
Nick Maniaci
Oak Creek