Dear Editor: Last Friday both Sen. Ron Johnson and Sen. Tammy Baldwin came forward to say that they are on board with bipartisan legislation to return the management of gray wolf populations to the states.
In the midst of the sixth mass extinction on Earth the senators' biggest concern is returning management of wolves back to the state. The February 2021 Wisconsin wolf slaughter should be a reminder of what happens under state management when the four conservative members of the DNR Board, including Fred Prehn, who still refuses to vacate his expired seat, have the final word on wolf hunt quotas and tags sold. These members do not use best science, the recommendations of the DNR or public will to guide any of their decisions. Their style of wolf management is governed by the special interest for hunters and hound hunters.
With so many urgent problems facing the nation that need immediate attention — Ukraine, climate change, inflation, supply chain issues and voting rights to name a few — perhaps the senators should concentrate on important issues instead of trying to force their donors' antiwolf agenda on us.
Kimberly Hollis
Winter