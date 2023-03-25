Dear Editor: It was both humorous and sad to hear that Sen. Tammy Baldwin recently arranged a $798,000 grant to help the Air National Guard and Dane County Airport “conduct community outreach, noise mitigation planning, and prepare for the arrival of the F-35s at Truax Field.”
A good example of the old adage, a day late and a dollar short. Where has Tammy been for the past five years? Many Madisonians know it was an irresponsible and racist decision to deploy these fighter jets to our community. Blind to these impacts, Baldwin has rejected numerous invitations to meet with residents and conduct her own community outreach.
In 2018 we learned Madison would host these jets. Throughout this time, the national guard and county airport have ignored surrounding neighborhoods and been oblivious to public opposition. If the guard and airport were concerned about public welfare, they would have told the Air Force to find another home for the F-35 jets. It is dishonest that General Paul Knapp of the guard says in Baldwin's press release that the grant is “supporting our efforts to ensure that the concerns of the communities around Truax Field are heard and addressed.”
Or that director Kim Jones believes the airport “recognizes the importance of engaging our neighboring residents in two-way conversations on topics that matter to all of us.”
Like something from Orwell’s novel “1984,” watch Baldwin’s wasteful grant be spent on propaganda to convince residents and our children to love the “sound of freedom.”
Steven Klafka
Madison